Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Raised to $7.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.