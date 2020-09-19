Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

MRNS opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $422.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

