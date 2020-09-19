Markston International LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Markston International LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

