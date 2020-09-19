Markston International LLC Purchases Shares of 6,074 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 13,396,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,448,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

