Markston International LLC Sells 65 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Verisign by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Verisign by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Verisign by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Verisign by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,045. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.68. 1,579,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,703. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

