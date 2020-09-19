Markston International LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $556.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,882. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $609.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.
BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
