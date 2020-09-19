Markston International LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $556.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,882. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $609.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

