Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of MBII stock remained flat at $$1.21 during trading hours on Friday. 228,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.