Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.
Shares of MBII stock remained flat at $$1.21 during trading hours on Friday. 228,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.
