Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,286. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 246.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Masco by 131.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. 3,311,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,449. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

