Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MHH stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. 62,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,536. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

In other news, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $195,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $919,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth $501,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

