Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $23.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

