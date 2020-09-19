Matchpool (GUP) Achieves Market Cap of $174,631.24

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a market cap of $174,631.24 and approximately $152.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.94 or 0.04747250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.