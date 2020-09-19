Maxcoin Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $161,944.93 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,081.77 or 1.00888203 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00657806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.01392696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00118868 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

