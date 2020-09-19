MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,115.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.18 or 0.03474217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.02121424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00439198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00839100 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00530961 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009552 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

