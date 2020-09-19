MedicCoin (MEDIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $20,617.97 and $55.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00052936 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

