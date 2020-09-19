Medicine Mind (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Medicine Mind (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MMEDF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. Medicine Mind has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Medicine Mind Company Profile

Mind Medicine, Inc, a neuro-pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health and wellness, and alleviate suffering. The company focuses on the development of 18-methoxycoronaridine, an alpha-3-beta-4 nicotinic receptor antagonist that modulates excessive dopamine fluctuations in the mesolimbic system of the brain for treating various forms of addiction.

