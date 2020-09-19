MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MNOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MediciNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 170,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

