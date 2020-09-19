MediShares Trading Down 25% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. MediShares has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $165,495.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

