Megacoin Price Down 4.8% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $177,932.28 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00440766 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,138,551 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

