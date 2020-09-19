MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $505.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.41.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $216,580.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $351,926. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

