Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $398.42 or 0.03630691 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 132.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00658273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011034 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

