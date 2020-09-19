MenaPay Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $87,263.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.01476831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00220033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.