Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MERC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 704,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

