Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €130.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.30.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

