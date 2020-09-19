Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €130.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.30.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

