Mercury (MER) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $669,393.43 and approximately $2,410.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00249256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01484294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00223090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.