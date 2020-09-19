Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 722,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 459,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBSB. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

