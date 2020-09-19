Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.13.

MMSI stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

