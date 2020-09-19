Meta (MTA) Hits Market Cap of $9.99 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00026267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00249430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01465137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00223696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.