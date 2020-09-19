Metal (MTL) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Metal has a total market cap of $20.46 million and $2.47 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00002847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 676.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.04541168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056062 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

