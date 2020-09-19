Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) have trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Metalore Resources earned a news impact score of 3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE MET traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.43. Metalore Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06.

Metalore Resources Company Profile

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

