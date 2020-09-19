MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $488,558.19 and $55,263.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 455.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.57 or 0.04521076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034979 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,766,280 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

