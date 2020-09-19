Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.88 ($11.62).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.96 ($10.54) on Tuesday. Metro has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.70 ($16.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 million and a PE ratio of -97.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

