Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

MXF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 34,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,308. Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

