MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 7,861,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

