MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 17,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MTG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,861,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,642. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

In other news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

