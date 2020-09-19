MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOFG stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 184,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

