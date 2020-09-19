Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLND shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 184,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 105,457 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 180,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

