Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $55.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIGO traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $31.88. 1,317,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.71. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.