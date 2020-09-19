MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and approximately $645,166.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00041547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,638,072 coins and its circulating supply is 10,406,809 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

