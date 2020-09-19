Minter Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,937.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.15 million and $22,937.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00246182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01465895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,883,513,780 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,304,213 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

