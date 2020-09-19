Mirai Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a total market cap of $8,635.89 and $361.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00470197 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012070 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009789 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001745 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

