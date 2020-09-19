Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.10 Million

Brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post $49.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.90 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $52.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year sales of $207.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $208.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $212.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $216.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Mobileiron stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,593. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 50.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 15.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,050,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 565.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.