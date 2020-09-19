Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 42.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.