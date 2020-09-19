Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. 847,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,562. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.