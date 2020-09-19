Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Moin has a market capitalization of $24,205.36 and approximately $6.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,471,536 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

