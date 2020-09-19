Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Update

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 91.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 236.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NYSE MOH traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $184.56. 527,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,921. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

