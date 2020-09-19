MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.30 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $85.66 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00011747 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,093.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.30 or 0.03482304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.92 or 0.02117699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00440134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00851784 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00530251 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Zaif, Livecoin, Upbit, Fisco, Bitbank, Bleutrade and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

