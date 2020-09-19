Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

