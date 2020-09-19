Monero Classic Hits Market Cap of $6.53 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $708.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00857258 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003683 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

