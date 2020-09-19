Monetha Tops 1-Day Volume of $99,527.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $99,527.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.04565449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035022 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

