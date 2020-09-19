Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches Market Cap of $106,210.56

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a market cap of $106,210.56 and approximately $72.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,141,960 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

